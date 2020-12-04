US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on upbeat November jobs data, firmer oil prices

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as data showed job additions for November beat expectations and the unemployment rate fell, while rising oil prices lifted energy stocks.

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (14:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 55.01 points, or 0.32%, at 17,453.03.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN jumped 3.4%.

