CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on upbeat manufacturing data

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday as data showed domestic manufacturing activity expanded in September at its fastest pace in more than two years, bolstering optimism around a post-coronavirus economic recovery.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 61.74 points, or 0.38%, at 16,183.12.

(Reporting by Amal S; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.