CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on upbeat manufacturing data

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday as data showed domestic manufacturing activity expanded in September at its fastest pace in more than two years, bolstering optimism around a post-coronavirus economic recovery.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 61.74 points, or 0.38%, at 16,183.12.

