CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on upbeat manufacturing data

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as data showed domestic manufacturing activity in August accelerated to its fastest pace in two years, bolstering hopes of a post-coronavirus economic recovery.

* At 9:48 a.m. ET (1348 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 5.12 points, or 0.03%, at 16,519.56.

