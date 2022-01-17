US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on upbeat global mood, healthcare boost

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened slightly up on Monday, mirroring upbeat global sentiment and gains in healthcare stocks, although trading volumes stayed low during a U.S. holiday.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 26.2 points, or 0.12%, at 21,383.76.

