CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on upbeat global mood, healthcare boost

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened slightly up on Monday, mirroring upbeat global sentiment and gains in healthcare stocks, although trading volumes stayed low during a U.S. holiday.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 26.2 points, or 0.12%, at 21,383.76.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.