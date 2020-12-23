CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on upbeat GDP data, energy boost

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday as data showed the domestic economy grew in October, spurring hopes for a quicker economic recovery, while gains in energy stocks further lifted sentiment.

* At 09:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 47.92 points, or 0.27%, at 17,600.38.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

