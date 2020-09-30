CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on upbeat economic growth data

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, after government data showed the domestic economy expanded in July, bolstering optimism around a post-coronavirus recovery.

* At 09:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 24.9 points, or 0.15%, at 16,236.42.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

