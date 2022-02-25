CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on upbeat bank earnings

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, tracking global markets, and encouraging corporate earnings from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 41.13 points, or 0.2%, at 20,803.06.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

