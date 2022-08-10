CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on U.S. inflation data relief

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, with technology stocks leading gains, after data showed a slower-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation last month.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 165.34 points, or 0.84%, at 19,743.64.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.