CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on technology, utilities boost

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened marginally higher on Wednesday, helped by technology and utilities stocks, while investors awaited minutes of the Bank of Canada's policy meeting for cues on its interest rate path.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 14.34 points, or 0.07%, at 20,972.08.

