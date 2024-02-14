CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on technology boost

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, helped by rate-sensitive technology stocks as the index rebounded from a broad sell-off in the previous session driven by hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 129.36 points, or 0.63%, at 20,714.33.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru)

