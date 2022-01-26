CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on tech recovery; c.bank decision eyed

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index bounced back from recent losses on Wednesday as beaten-down technology stocks rose sharply, while investors were split over an upcoming central bank rate decision.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 195.95 points, or 0.95%, at 20,786.93.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

