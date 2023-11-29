CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on tech, consumer discretionary boost

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, with technology and consumer discretionary stocks leading gains, on growing bets of interest rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve next year.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 40.93 points, or 0.2%, at 20,077.7.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.