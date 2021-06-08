CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on surprise trade surplus

June 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock opened higher on Tuesday, a day after hitting record high, as data showing a surprise domestic trade surplus in April lifted sentiment.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 20.9 points, or 0.1%, at 20,056.2.

