CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on strong employment data, commodity gains

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday after better-than-expected employment data underscored a consistent economic recovery from the coronavirus, while elevated oil and metal prices also helped.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 59.4 points, or 0.36%, at 16,593.94.

