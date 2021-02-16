CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on stimulus hopes, firmer oil prices

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as hopes of fresh U.S. stimulus and faster COVID-19 vaccine rollouts helped strengthen economic recovery optimism, while higher oil prices aided sentiment.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 97.78 points, or 0.53%, at 18,557.99.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

