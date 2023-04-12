US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on softer U.S. inflation; focus on BoC rate decision

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 12, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

April 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at market open on Wednesday on signs of cooling U.S. inflation, while investors awaited the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision due later in the day.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 108.02 points, or 0.53%, at 20,529.87.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

