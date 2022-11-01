CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on rising commodity prices

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as commodity prices rose against a weakening dollar on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow down its pace of interest rate hikes next month.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 251.31 points, or 1.29%, at 19,677.45.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.