CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on resource-linked boost

Canada's main stock index rebounded on Wednesday from a 10-month low hit in the previous session as energy and mining shares rallied on the back of higher commodity prices.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 98.05 points, or 0.49%, at 19,988.11.

