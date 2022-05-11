CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on resource-linked boost

May 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rebounded on Wednesday from a 10-month low hit in the previous session as energy and mining shares rallied on the back of higher commodity prices.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 98.05 points, or 0.49%, at 19,988.11.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.