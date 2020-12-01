CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on record economic growth, vaccine optimism

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday after data showed the economy grew at a record pace in the third quarter and as drugmakers sought swift approval of their COVID-19 vaccines.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 277.2 points, or 1.61%, at 17,467.45.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

