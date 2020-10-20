CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on new U.S. stimulus hopes

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as optimism around Washington lawmakers agreeing on a U.S. stimulus deal before the presidential election lifted sentiment.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 27.18 points, or 0.17%, at 16,301.25.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.