CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on mining shares boost

June 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, helped by gains in mining shares and as global stocks steadied following a dip in oil prices.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 22.32 points, or 0.11%, at 20,736.04.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com))

