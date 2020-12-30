CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on materials strength, vaccine optimism

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in materials stocks, while Britain's approval of another coronavirus shot lifted sentiment around a vaccine-led global economic recovery next year.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 21.58 points, or 0.12%, at 17,565.01.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.