CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on materials gains, upbeat manufacturing data

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday as gains in precious metal miners lifted the materials sector, while positive domestic manufacturing data further boosted sentiment.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 105.04 points, or 0.67%, at 15,685.68.

