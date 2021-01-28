CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on materials, energy boost

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, recovering from its worst session in three months, helped by strength in materials and energy stocks.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 146.77 points, or 0.84%, at 17,571.2.

