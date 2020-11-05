CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on materials boost, upbeat earnings

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, led by a surge in the materials sector, while upbeat earnings from Canada Tire Corp Ltd CTCa.TO and Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO further lifted sentiment.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 237.74 points, or 1.49%, at 16,236.48.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.