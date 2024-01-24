CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on materials boost; BoC decision in spotlight

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, boosted by materials shares tracking metal prices, ahead of the Bank of Canada's interest rate policy decision.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 115.06 points, or 0.55%, at 21,149.65.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru)

