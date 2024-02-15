CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on materials boost as metal prices rise

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main index opened higher on Thursday, boosted by materials-linked stocks tracking higher prices of metals, while investors digested a slew of data from the United States and Canada.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 69.5 points, or 0.33%, at 20,958.9.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

