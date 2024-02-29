CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on materials boost

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, pulled up by materials stocks, as investors cheered inflation numbers from the United States that revived some hopes of an early rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 85.96 points, or 0.4%, at 21,329.73.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)

