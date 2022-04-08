CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on material stocks after strong jobs data

April 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday on gains in energy and material stocks, while data showing that unemployment rate fell to a record low in March cemented the case for bigger interest rate hikes by the central bank next week.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 35.06 points, or 0.16%, at 21,869.95.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

