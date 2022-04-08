US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on material stocks after strong jobs data

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday on gains in energy and material stocks, while data showing that unemployment rate fell to a record low in March cemented the case for bigger interest rate hikes by the central bank next week.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 35.06 points, or 0.16%, at 21,869.95.

Most Popular