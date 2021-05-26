US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on material stocks

Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, supported by material stocks as gold prices jumped on the back of softer Treasury yields, after U.S. Federal Reserve officials downplayed inflation concerns.

* At 09:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 83.64 points, or 0.43%, at 19,647.76.

