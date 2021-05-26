CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on material stocks

May 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, supported by material stocks as gold prices jumped on the back of softer Treasury yields, after U.S. Federal Reserve officials downplayed inflation concerns.

* At 09:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 83.64 points, or 0.43%, at 19,647.76.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.