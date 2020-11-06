CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on job additions, strong earnings

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday boosted by data showing the country added more jobs in October and strong earnings from Magna International Inc MG.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 69.73 points, or 0.43%, at 16,367.9.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.