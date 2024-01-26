CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on industrial stocks boost

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, boosted by industrial stocks, while investors evaluated a largely-in-line December inflation reading from the United States.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 14.71 points, or 0.07%, at 21,116.25.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru)

