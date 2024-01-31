News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on industrial sector boost

January 31, 2024 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Purvi Agarwal for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, supported by industrial companies, while investors assesed a stronger-than-expected Canadian economic growth ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 17.06 points, or 0.08%, at 21,244.93.

