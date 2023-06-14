News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on hopes of Fed rate hikes pause

June 14, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

June 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main resource-heavy stock index rose at the market open on Wednesday, boosted by energy and material stocks, while a slowing U.S. inflation print cemented the bets on a pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 64.29 points, or 0.32%, at 20,054.69.

