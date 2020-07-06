CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on hopes of economic revival
July 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose in early trading on Monday as hopes of a stimulus-led economic rebound offset worries about a resurgence in global coronavirus cases.
* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 160.1 points, or 1.03%, at 15,756.85.
(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.) ((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780)) Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- U.S. new-car sales in June seen down as much as 30%-research firms
- June 2020 Review and Outlook
- COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing
- Fauci Says No Guarantee U.S. Will Have Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Warns Spread 'Could Get Very Bad'