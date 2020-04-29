CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on higher oil prices, easing of lockdowns

April 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, helped by a rise in oil prices and the easing of coronavirus-driven lockdowns in some countries.

* At 09:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 233.93 points, or 1.58%, at 15,032.22.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.