CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on higher oil prices, easing of lockdowns
April 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, helped by a rise in oil prices and the easing of coronavirus-driven lockdowns in some countries.
* At 09:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 233.93 points, or 1.58%, at 15,032.22.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- SPECIAL REPORT-Former Labradoodle breeder tapped to lead U.S. pandemic task force
- Health advisers to U.S. auto union say masks not enough to shield workers from coronavirus
- DraftKings to go public in 2020 at $3.3 bln valuation
- U.S. Oil Fund to exit June futures, buys contracts expiring late 2020, 2021