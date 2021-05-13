CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on healthcare boost, energy stocks weigh

May 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened slightly higher on Thursday, as gains in healthcare and consumer discretionary stocks offset losses in the energy sector.

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 10.35 points, or 0.05%, at 19,118.12.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.