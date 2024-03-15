CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on healthcare boost

March 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday supported by gains in healthcare sector, while the domestic housing data indicated that Bank of Canada may not cut rates soon as the Canadian economy still remained strong.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 25.58 points, or 0.12%, at 21,855.43.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.