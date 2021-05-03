CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on gold boost, positive factory activity data

May 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday as gold prices rose and data showed Canadian manufacturing activity grew for the 10th straight month in April.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 114.3 points, or 0.6%, at 19,222.63.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

