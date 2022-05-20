CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on gains in technology and healthcare shares

May 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, as technology and healthcare stocks gained and global sentiment improved after China took steps to support the country's economic growth.

At 9:35 a.m. ET (13:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 136.64 points, or 0.68%, at 20,318.56.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

