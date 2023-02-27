CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on gains in materials, industrials

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy stock index edged higher on Monday on gains in materials and industrials, tracking a rebound in global equities following a selloff in the previous week.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1433 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 71.35 points, or 0.35%, at 20,290.54.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)

