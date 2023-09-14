CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on gains in materials, energy stocks

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index jumped higher at open on Thursday as a rise in commodity prices lifted materials and energy stocks, while hotter-than-expected U.S. economic data did not dent hopes of a pause in rate hikes in September.

At 9:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 190.23 points, or 0.94%, at 20,469.17.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.