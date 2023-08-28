CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on gains in materials, energy stocks

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Toronto's main stock index gained at the market open as a rise in commodity prices lifted materials and energy stocks, while investors awaited a slew of economic data coming in this week from Canada and the United States.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 88.65 points, or 0.45%, at 19,924.4.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

