CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on gains in material, healthcare stocks; U.S. Fed rate decision in focus

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, helped by a rise in healthcare shares and copper prices lifting material stocks, while expectations of a pause in interest-rate hikes in the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting maintained investor sentiment.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 35.75 points, or 0.18%, at 20,254.64.

