CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on gains in financial and industrial shares

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday on gains in financial and industrial shares, but the rise was capped by a fall in heavyweight material shares as copper prices fell on worries about demand in top consumer China.

At 9:35 a.m. ET (13:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 61.1 points, or 0.32%, at 18,922.05.

