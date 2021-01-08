CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on gains in energy stocks, recovery hopes

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, extending gains for a fifth straight session, helped by energy stocks and hopes of economic recovery later this year.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 16.14 points, or 0.09%, at 18,043.71.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

