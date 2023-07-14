News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on financials, technology boost

July 14, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

July 14 (Reuters) - Toronto shares rose at the market open on Friday, led by financials and technology, while sentiment remained positive on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy tightening cycle is nearing an end.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 38.6 points, or 0.19%, at 20,316.24.

