CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on financials, technology boost

July 14 (Reuters) - Toronto shares rose at the market open on Friday, led by financials and technology, while sentiment remained positive on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy tightening cycle is nearing an end.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 38.6 points, or 0.19%, at 20,316.24.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

