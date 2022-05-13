CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy, tech boost

May 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday on the back of gains in energy and technology stocks, but was set to post its worst weekly drop in more than eighteen months.

At 9:35 a.m. ET (13:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 222.18 points, or 1.13%, at 19,921.23.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

