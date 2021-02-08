CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy strength

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at open on Monday, as energy stocks tracked oil prices that gained from supply cuts from major oil producers, while optimism around U.S. fiscal stimulus bolstered sentiment.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 134.71 points, or 0.74%, at 18,270.61.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

