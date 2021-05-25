CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy stocks boost

May 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, drawing support from energy stocks that tracked a rise in crude oil prices as the prospect of Iran glut waned, while the reopening of economies raised summer demand hopes.

* At 09:07 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 152.56 points, or 0.78%, at 19,679.86.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

